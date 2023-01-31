Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Died With Millions in Debt

Reportedly, Lisa Marie Presley died with multiple life insurance policies to her name.

According to TMZ, Presley was allegedly in millions of dollars of debt at the time she passed away on Jan. 12.

The rock'n'roll heiress was apparently around $4 million in debt, but the outlet claims that her estate will be receiving much more than that due to her multiple life insurance policies.

Per Entertainment Tonight, Presley's estate stands to receive around $35 million.

Furthermore, Presley apparently attempted to claim one of the life insurance policies before her death in order to help pay off her debt, but reportedly the policy was never cashed in due to a paperwork mix-up.

Presley's debt was mostly to the IRS, to the tune of around $2.5 million, and she allegedly spent nearly $100 million during her life.

Recently, it was revealed that Presley's mother, Priscilla Presley, had filed to contest the "authenticity and validity" of Lisa Marie's will, which named her daughter Riley Keough as a co-trustee.

Sources allegedly also told TMZ that Presley may have been taking opioids leading up to her death and was on an extreme weight loss regimen.

They said that Presley had apparently undergone plastic surgery procedures and begun taking weight loss medication ahead of promotional appearances for the Elvis movie, including the 2023 Golden Globes. Fans even noticed that Presley seemed to struggle with standing during red carpet interviews and had walking assistance.

Presley reportedly lost more than 40 pounds in just six weeks.

She also struggled with opioid addiction in the past, a subject that she had been open about.

Presley died after suffering cardiac arrest Jan. 12 after attending the Golden Globes to support Elvis star Austin Butler.

At her memorial service, which was held at Graceland, Priscilla read a poem honoring Lisa Marie written by one of her granddaughters.

"I'm going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you. And this says it all," Priscilla said.

She shared, "I have no idea how to put my mother into words. The truth is, there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to people all over the world. But mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero in much more ways than one."

Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest at Graceland next to Elvis and her late son, Benjamin Keough.