Priscilla Presley lived the good life in her incredibly lavish estate in Beverly Hills, and pictures show a luxury residence fit for music royalty.

The former Dallas star and wife of Elvis Presley lived in a spectacular 7-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom, 8,952-square-foot villa that sat on 1.08 acres of prime real estate in one of the world's most exclusive zip codes, 90210 in Beverly Hills. The private estate is gated, and carefully manicured grounds offer a mix of luxury and privacy.

Built in 1951, the villa has been carefully maintained and updated over the years. The vine-covered exterior of the mansion includes a pool, a tennis court, covered seating and an outdoor fireplace, trimmed hedges, stone walkways and more. The sumptuous interior includes vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, polished dark hardwood floors, oversized windows and arched openings that give it an especially formal and opulent feel.

The mansion includes formal living and dining spaces, multiple fireplaces and a sweeping staircase. The master bathroom features an oversized sunken tub and a well-appointed sitting area, and most of the interior rooms open onto porches that overlook the grounds of the estate.

The house has been updated to include central air, and it features parking for eight vehicles.

Presley listed the estate for sale in September of 2020, initially asking $16 million for the property. She subsequently dropped the price to $14.5 million, and sold the opulent residence for $13 million in December of 2020.

Presley then downsized to a 3,200-square-foot penthouse in Century City. Scroll through the photos below to see inside her former Beverly Hills estate, and keep scrolling to see inside her luxury condo, as well as several homes her daughter, Lisa Marie, owned before her death in January of 2023.

