Kylie Jenner Regrets Getting This Plastic Surgery Done: ‘I Wouldn’t Touch Anything’

Kylie Jenner is opening up about the one plastic surgery she wished she never got done.

In the season finale of The Kardashians Season 3, which aired on July 27, Kylie revealed to her friend Stassie Karanikolaou why she regrets having gotten her breasts done at the age of 19.

Kylie revealed she underwent a breast augmentation before she got pregnant with her daughter Stormi, and that she did not realize her breasts would still be healing after she had given birth.

"I had beautiful breasts, like natural t--s. Just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with. I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children," Kylie admitted.

The makeup mogul also shared that she hopes Stormi will never feel pressure to get plastic surgery done as a teenager.

"Obviously, I have a daughter. I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19. And she's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. And I just wish I could, like, be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn't touch anything," Kylie explained.

Over the years, fans have questioned the reality star about plastic surgery, but Kylie has maintained that the only procedure she has ever done on her face was get fillers, such as lip injections.

In Season 3, Episode 9 of The Kardashians, Kylie had a candid conversation with her sisters about how societal beauty standards can affect how a person sees themselves.

During the conversation, Kylie shot down rumors she underwent plastic surgery on her entire face.

"I always remember being the most confident kid in the room. I always loved myself — I still love myself — and one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false. I’ve only gotten fillers," she said.