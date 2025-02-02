2025 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion (PHOTOS)

The 2025 Grammys red carpet is finally here!

The biggest stars in the music industry are hitting the red carpet at the 67th annual Grammy Awards Sunday (Feb. 2).

This year, Beyoncé is the most-nominated artist with 11 nods, making her the most-nominated female artist in a single year. Other notable nominees include Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone, who each have seven nominations tonight.

This year's Grammy nominees including Shakira, Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Benson Boone, Doechii, RAYE, Teddy Swims and more are all set to perform.

In spite of the recent wildfires in California, the show will go on at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Recording Academy's philanthropy branch, MusiCares, has been aiding musicians who have been affected by the tragedy.

The telecast will air live beginning at 8PM ET on CBS and will be hosted by co-producer and Best Comedy album nominee Trevor Noah for the fifth year in a row. This year's awards will honor music released between Sept. 16, 2023, and Aug. 30, 2024.

For now, check out fashion photos from the 2025 Grammy Awards, below.