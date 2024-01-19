Why Jim Carrey, David Spade and Adam Sandler Grabbed Rob Lowe’s Attention

Best friends doing their thing and having fun. In this case, celebrities that are personally close are always cool.

So what's with the special photo of Adam Sandler, Jim Carrey, and David Spade? According to David's Instagram, it's a birthday celebration for Jim.

Happy birthday to Jim Carrey who has made me laugh on and off the field so many times. Such a cool dude. I rarely bust out the cake emoji but i will today. 🎂

Rob Lowe even commented "Too Much Talent for One Room."

Funny guy Jim Carrey spent his latest birthday with two of his favorite comedians and friends Adam and David at what People Magazine said was The Laugh Supper. But the celeb-filled birthday celebration for Jim's 62nd time around the sun didn't stop there.

Fellow comedian Jeff Ross shared a couple of photos as well on his Instagram from the celebration on his Instagram, and wow what a laugh-riot dinner table.

The Laugh Supper ! Happy birthday Jim Carrey ! We love you !

In case you need some help determining who is in this clearly fantastic happy birthday party, according to People, besides David Spade, Adam Sandler, and Jeff Ross himself enjoying The Laugh Supper with birthday boy Jim Carrey, there's Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Green, Howie Mandel, Craig Robinson, Ben Schwartz, Carey Elwes, and Paul Vincent.

I'm laughing just because and smiling even more so just because of the crazy talent of funny guys all in one room. Oh to be a fly on that striped wall paper.

Happy Birthday, Jim.

