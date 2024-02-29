Why Taylor Swift Makes Adam Sandler Nervous

Adam Sandler has shared the reason why Taylor Swift makes him nervous.

Sandler appeared on the Feb. 26 episode of SiriusXM’s Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. During his time there, he shared that Swift makes him nervous because of his family.

"[It’s] because of what she means to my kids. I get a little jumpy just cause I don’t wanna blow it for my kids. So I’m a little like, ‘Taylor Taylor,’ like, I talk a little too loud or something. I don’t act as cool as I can," he said.

The Happy Gilmore actor went on to praise Swift by saying he is simply impressed by everything that she does.

"People talk about The Beatles of it all and her. I mean, man, so many smash hits. There’s not a word my kids don’t know," he said.

While his girls know all the lyrics to Swift's songs, Sandler knows them, but just not as well as his family does.

"I know them too, by the way. But [my kids] know them inside and out. It’s just, remember The Beatles…every song on the record, you knew — that’s Taylor Swift, too. You just, there’s not a song you skip. You go, ‘Oh, that one’s pretty damn cool," he shared.

Sandler recently supported Swift when he appeared on the red carpet in October for Swift's opening of her Eras Tour movie.

The "Anti-Hero" songstress recently wrapped up her Australian leg of her tour and is now off to Singapore.