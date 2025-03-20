A gas station in Minnesota briefly slipped back in time to the '60s a few days ago with gas prices in the 30-cent range. (Yes, you read that correctly!)

It was a dream come true for drivers frustrated by inflation and rising costs of living: A BP station in Buffalo, Minn., reportedly accidentally set their gas prices at 32 cents per gallon last week, resulting in a feeding frenzy of sorts from local car owners eager to fill up for super low.

According to TitleMax, the last time gas cost that low was around 1966, when the national average price per gallon was just 32 cents.

As for the other day, it's unclear how long the gas was set to 32 cents per gallon, but it seems the low price was available to cars for at least an hour. And boy, did the cars come to fill up!

A viral TikTok video shows vehicles of all makes and models crowding the station for a sweet, sweet taste of cheap petrol.

One truck owner appears to have spent just $6.90 to fill up his truck, while another person spent less than $4 to fill their car.

A police officer reportedly clocked out to quickly fill up his personal minivan, while a number of tractor trailers pulled up to fill gasoline cans for later use.

And at one point, another cop reportedly pulled up to let drivers know they had about one hour until the manager arrived to fix the apparent pricing snafu, telling folks, "I'd hurry up and fill as much as you can!"

It's unclear how, exactly, the pricing error happened (or who caused it), but we'd argue some problems truly aren't worth solving. In fact, this is one problem we'd love to encounter!

Watch below: