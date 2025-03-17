Woman Reveals What Her Personal Storm Shelter Looks Like During a Tornado Warning

A woman on TikTok has gone viral revealing what the inside of her below-ground storm shelter looks like just minutes before the arrival of a "killer" storm amid a level 4 to 5 tornado warning.

In a video that's been viewed nearly 25 million times as of publishing, TikTok user @homeschoolsimply takes viewers inside her underground storm shelter unit.

Unlike a basement or cellar, the unit is detached from her home and buried underground in a safe spot in her backyard, away from trees or other potential debris-causing structures that could possibly block the entrance to the unit.

Inside, the sleek unit almost looks like the inside of a small boat cabin, minus the amenities, or as one TikTok user commented, a large, "upside down bathtub."

After descending the stairs from the entrance hatch, the small but surprisingly spacious shelter offers enough cushioned bench seating for up to 12 people — perfect for the mom, her husband, their kids and pet dog to wait out the incoming storm.

As the mom prepares for the storm ahead, she checks all the items stocked in the shelter, which includes a battery-powered fan to keep cool and to keep fresh air circulating throughout the unit, weather radio to monitor the situation, electric lanterns and flashlights, extra batteries, medical supplies, toilet paper and wet wipes, non-perishable snacks and water bottles, which she rotates out once a year to keep fresh.

She also has a box with kids toys and games handy to keep her little ones entertained and occupied, as well as brings with her a waterproof pouch containing her family's most important documents, such as their social security cards, birth certificates and marriage certificate in case their home were to be destroyed.

Another item she keeps on hand in the shelter is an ax, to be used just in case post-storm debris were to block their exit.

This family's shelter unit is a STORM-TEK SS12 model, which costs about $7,000 without installation and is made of fiberglass.

See more of the shelter in the video below: