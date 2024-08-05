Is Snoop Dogg Really Making $500,000 Daily at the Olympics?

It's really hard to believe that Snoop Dogg is making half a million dollars daily for his beyond entertaining shenanigans at the Olympics. Granted most of us are loving his very "Snoop" take on all things Olympics and Paris at this XXXIII Olympiad.

But $500,000 a day? This can't be true, can it? All for Snoop just being Snoop? I mean we know he's part of the NBC team getting paid but WOW!

From his genuine reactions at various events, his authenticity when sharing his experiences with viewers and fans, to his fashion, Snoop Dogg is one of the only non-athletes that's stolen most of our hearts.

Now we're learning that it's all happening for $8.5 million over the two week summer games in Paris.

I first saw this unbelievable info on Threads late Sunday night during a final scroll before falling asleep.

I did a bit more research and according to the Athlon website, a venture capitalist out of New York, Henry L. McNamara, who also happened to make Forbes 30-Under-30 list, was dining next to an apparently chatty NBC executive who shared this astonishing info.

With an average of 34 million of us here in the United States taking the Olympics all in on NBC and Peacock, that payday may just be paying off and then some for the network.

Viewers, as well as the media, are calling Snoop America's cheerleader as well as the perfect American mascot for Team USA. He's a fixture at the Paris summer games not just with us but around the world. Clearly this lovable rapper and Martha Steward bestie has won our hearts and his back account is reaping as well.

By the way, this daily paycheck doesn't include his expenses including travel and hotel. According to the Celebrity Net Worth website, Snoop is worth $160 million.

Whatever the case, do you even want an Olympics without Snoop ever again?

