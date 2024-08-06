These Hilarious Sports Fails Are Taking Over TikTok in 2024 Paris Olympics Trend: WATCH

The 2024 Paris Olympics have taken over the world, even on the internet.

This hilarious TikTok trend showcasing sports fails with the joking caption "Unfortunately I wasn't selected for the 2024 Paris Olympics" has spawned over 200,000 videos.

Many of the viral videos have millions of views.

The hysterical clips have encompassed everything from gymnastics to volleyball to track to diving.

"Maybe next year!" one person joked in the caption of a video revealing their back flop into the water during a diving attempt.

"Unfortunately you won't be seeing me at the Olympics now or ever," someone else joked.

In the video, a little girl attempts to make a serve in a volleyball game but swings her arm for an awkward amount of time instead of hitting the ball.

"I opened the comments twice n u were still going," one person commented on the video with a crying emoji signifying extra laughter.

Another video showed a girl performing an uneven bars routine and taking a spill after hitting not one but both bars on her way down.

"The pinball dismount. 10/10," one commenter joked.

One girl promised, "Catch me in 2028," on a video of her lengthy beam routine, in which she performed a series of steps and kicks and fell off the apparatus multiple times.

"Friend you was playing on that beam," one person commented.

The trend has even become so popular that Olympic gymnastics star Suni Lee, who is literally a gold medalist and second-time Olympian, participated in the fun.

She poked fun at her balance beam final fall from Monday (Aug. 5) by tweaking the wording of the much-copied caption from the trend.

"Unfortunately I was selected for the Olympics," she said with a red heart.

Many viewers agreed that Lee "won" the trend with her post.

See more hilarious "Olympics" sports fails, below: