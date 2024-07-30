The Funniest Memes Inspired by 2024 Olympics Men’s Gymnastics Hero Stephen Nedoroscik

The biggest star to emerge from the 2024 Paris Olympics is unexpected, yet entirely iconic, and he has inspired some of the Games' best memes.

Stephen Nedoroscik, a gymnast for the U.S. men's team, became a hero on Monday (July 29) after his epic pommel horse routine helped secure the bronze medal after a 16-year medal drought.

Not only was Nedoroscik's routine amazing but the build-up to his shining moment burned a lasting image into the brains of fans everywhere.

The gymnast was seen gearing up with his eyes closed before coming to life and whipping his glasses off to absolutely dominate the pommel horse.

Naturally, the internet is obsessed.

Memes and tweets about Nedoroscik have taken over the web, including jokes about Clark Kent, Peter Parker and Ken from Barbie.

One person tweeted that they were freaking out over "that little dork" who "went absolutely psycho" on the pommel horse.

"Absolutely sick that America brought Stephen Nedoroscik, some nerd from Massachusetts, to Paris who’s sole purpose in life is to ball out on the pommel horse. And in the biggest moment of his life. He pommeled the F--K out of that horse. Long live pommel horse guy," someone else tweeted.

Someone else joked that they "have always supported" Nedoroscik since learning about him in response to another person calling him an "American icon."

Even the official NBC Olympics Twitter/X account tweeted that Nedoroscik is definitely the "Clark Kent of pommel horse."

During an interview with the Today show, Nedoroscik was asked about what he thinks of the memes, especially the Clark Kent comparisons.

"I think they’re awesome. You know, representing the people that wear glasses well," he joked.

He also explained that he has to take his glasses off to perform pommel horse for a very specific reason, despite not being able to see well.

"It’s not necessarily clear. But the thing about pommel horse is if I keep [the glasses] on, they’re going to fly somewhere," he revealed.

"When I go up on the pommel horse, it’s all about feeling the equipment. I don’t even really see when I’m doing my gymnastics. It’s all in the hands. I can feel everything," he added.

See more memes and tweets about America's favorite pommel horse guy, below: