K-Pop Fans Cheer On Italian Olympic Gymnast After Spotting Her BTS Tattoo

K-pop fans are cheering extra-hard for Olympian Elisa Iorio, a gymnast on Team Italy, after spotting her BTS-inspired tattoo.

Iorio has the symbol from the band's iconic Love Yourself: Answer album tattooed on her back, along with a line of Korean letters, which one fan said translates to "love yourself."

"Her BTS tattoo showing perfectly through her leotard is sooo satisfying omg," one fan tweeted.

Other fans proved that it really is a small world after all when they discovered that they had been unknowingly following her as fellow fans.

In one previous tweet a fan brought back to the surface, Iorio said, "If I passed the worst period of my life it's also thanks to your music... Thank you BTS for making me love and believe in myself."

The discovery delighted many fans of BTS, known as ARMY, who are also enjoying watching gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

"Oh my god as an Italian I'm so proud, I hope it brings you a lot of luck," one fan cheered in a tweet.

"I've been waiting to see if we get some BTS music for a floor exercise or something. That's so cool to see ARMY reach for and accomplish their goals. So many talented ARMYs around the world," another fan said, noting that BTS' reach is extensive and global.

"ARMYs are truly insane bc [what do you mean] in our fandom we have Grammy, Emmy, Tony winner, NASA engineers, singers and now even Olympic players? I'm truly so proud," another fan wrote in a tweet that Iorio retweeted on her account, which features BTS in her banner.

Many other fans wished Iorio luck and hoped that the members of BTS would notice her.