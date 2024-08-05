The Epic Stunt Tom Cruise Will Perform at the Olympics Closing Ceremony

I know we don't want to think about the closing ceremony in Paris just yet, but alas, the planning and execution stages continue for the Olympics committee and everyone behind the scenes.

When an Olympics finishes up, there's always the passing of the torch to the upcoming host city at the closing ceremonies. In this case, we will bid adieu to the city of love, Paris, France and say hello to the city of angels, Los Angeles, California, where the 2028 summer games will be held.

George Takei's Threads post popped up in my feed sharing the rumor and in all honesty how perfect to have the Mission: Impossible actor. Afterall, his character Ethan Hunt travels the globe with gravity-defying stunts saving the world all starting with his daredevil Top Gun character Lieutenant Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

Yup, there's clearly more to this mega star being spotted around Paris then just watching the summer games.

Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 1 Getty Images loading...

According to the Comic Sands website, the 62-year-old is set to help close out the summer games of 2024 and set the stage for the summer games of 2028.

Oh, how Hollywood and I'm loving it.

The plan for the upcoming Closing Ceremony involves Tom repelling down from the top of Stade de France… landing on the stadium field and carrying the official Olympic flag.

This is when Hollywood production takes over and we'll see a short film according to Comic Sands with the first two minutes showing Tom's journey from Paris to Los Angeles where he jumps from a plane down to the Hollywood sign.

After skydiving down to the sign, the footage will then show Tom passing the flag to other Olympians — including a cyclist, skateboarder, and volleyball player — as they make their way around the next host city for the Summer Games.

Filming for all of this started a few months ago.

Like I said, and that most of us our thinking, how very Hollywood and personally I can't wait. Talk about a way to welcome the world to Los Angeles.

