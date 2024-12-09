Did Suri Cruise Inherit a Multi-Million Dollar Trust Fund From Tom Cruise? Katie Holmes Reacts

Katie Holmes does not play about her daughter Suri Cruise.

After rumors about an alleged multi-million dollar trust fund for Suri from Tom Cruise hit the internet, Holmes responded publicly via Instagram on Dec. 8.

"Enough," she captioned a screenshot from the Daily Mail. On the photo, she wrote, "Completely false. Daily Mail you can stop making stuff up."

Along with many fans, actress Zoey Deutch shared her support for Holmes in the comments section, writing, "I’m so proud of you for calling them out. I love you to the moon!"

READ MORE: Suri Cruise Graduated High School, Dropped Last Name at Ceremony

The day before, on Dec. 7, Holmes also posted a meme that said, "Don't believe everything you read on the Internet. – William Shakespeare."

The wild rumor started after outlets reported last week that Suri received an extravagant trust fund from her estranged father upon turning 18 in April.

The Daily Mail claimed, "It is part of the divorce deal that a trust fund provided by Tom Cruise be shared with daughter Suri Cruise when she turns 18, and it is substantial."

"She was allowed to access it when she turned 18 in April. The rest of the money will become available to her once she enters her 30s. The trust fund was carefully constructed so that she does not get all the money at once and becomes overwhelmed," they alleged.

Notably, Suri has been estranged from her famous dad since she was a child.

Holmes and Cruise divorced in 2012 when Suri was six years old and Holmes gained full custody of the tot, choosing to raise her in New York City instead of Los Angeles.

Cruise has reportedly not had contact with Suri since his divorce from Holmes.

"Katie has safeguarded Suri and she’s a devoted mom," a source claimed to Page Six in April.

Holmes also called Suri "her heart" in an interview with Glamour.

Suri has even taken a new name with a sweet connection to her devoted mom.

Instead of Suri Cruise, she now goes by Suri Noelle, which is her mother's middle name.