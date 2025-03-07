You Could Own Joey Potter’s Home in ‘Dawson’s Creek’ — With Strings Attached

You could own a piece of pop culture history, but, it comes with strings attached.

Joey Potter's home in the iconic teen drama Dawson's Creek is up for sale.

The Wilmington, N.C. home Katie Holmes' character lived in is available to the highest bidder, however, the right buyer will only purchase the home, not the land it sits on.

"This charming waterfront home, featured prominently in the hit late ‘90s/early 2000s series, is instantly recognizable to fans worldwide and holds a special place in pop culture," the auction listing states.

"The house MUST be moved from its current location. The land is NOT included in the sale. The winning bidder will be responsible for all costs and logistics associated with relocating the structure," the listing continues.

Dawson's Creek captured the hearts of millions worldwide during its six-season run from 1998-2003.

Although it has been over two decades since the beloved series ended, it continues to garner new fans.

In a conversation on The Jess Cagle Show, Holmes explained it's "pretty wild" to her that the show remains relevant.

"I mean, I'm kind of amazed that people are connecting to it — only because the world was, it was right before phones and... before the internet really took off and social media, and life now is so different than the simplicity that was portrayed between this group of friends," she said.

Following Dawson's Creek, the Batman actress married Hollywood legend Tom Cruise.

The duo tied the knot in 2006, and ultimately called it quits in 2012. They share a daughter, Suri, who recently turned 18.

