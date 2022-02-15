It's the most fashionable time of the year in New York City, and many of our favorite celebrities are getting in on the festivities. Katie Holmes, Nicky Hilton, Uma Thurman and Lourdes Leon are just a few of the celebrities at NYFW 2022 who have been spotted out and about in the city.

The weeklong New York Fashion Week event resulted in countless sightings as stars posted up in the front row of various fashion shows to check out cutting-edge designs for the coming season.

Lo Bosworth of The Hills fame hit up the Markarian show, while Hilton and Olivia Palermo were spotted front and center at the PatBo show.

Eagle-eyed fans likely noticed several of their faves on the runway, too.

Bella Hadid hit the catwalk for Proenza Schouler, and Karlie Kloss strutted her stuff at the Brandon Maxwell show. Meanwhile, both Julia Fox (in a cut-out dress) and breakout Euphoria star Chloe Cherry stomped the runway for LaQuan Smith.

Others posed for pictures backstage or at various events.

Rising pop star Slayyyter posed for a snap with acclaimed designer Christian Siriano at his show. That's also where photogs caught Alicia Silverstone, Susan Sarandon and Drew Barrymore together for a group pic. Iconic.