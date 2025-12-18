Katie Holmes is in her nostalgia era—and the sparks with her former Dawson’s Creek co-star Joshua Jackson are flying. Just don’t call it a comeback couple.

According to a source, the exes-turned-co-stars are enjoying some low-key fun on the set of their new film Happy Hours, where they play former sweethearts who rekindle their burned-out flame.

Sound familiar?

“Katie is enjoying the ride,” the insider told Star. “She says spending time with Josh makes her feel alive again, and she doesn’t want to shut that down just because she can’t possess him.”

No Labels, No Problem?

Holmes and Jackson briefly dated back in the late ’90s—and were responsible for wrecking Dawson Leery's heart—and now, the old spark seems to be back.

READ MORE: You Could Own Joey Potter’s Home From ‘Dawson’s Creek’… With Strings Attached

But this time, it’s casual. Sort of.

“Josh has always been upfront about what he’s doing,” the source continued. “He’s told her he’s not ready to commit, and Katie says she respects that.”

Even as Jackson’s been seen out with other women—including model Priya Jain and Bridgerton's Simone Ashley—Holmes is reportedly keeping it cool... mostly.

“Katie admits she’s not immune to jealousy,” the insider added. “But she’s choosing the fun over the fear.”

Playing With Fire?

Friends of Holmes are less convinced: “They’re worried she’s going to get hurt. It’s obvious she’s playing with fire.” Still, Katie insists it’s worth the risk.

READ MORE: The South Owned the Couch in 2025 — And One State Led the Pack

“She hasn’t had much romance in her life for a long time,” the insider explained. “What she has now with Josh is fun—and she says she’s strong enough to handle whatever happens.”

Honestly? Dawson’s Creek never went this hard.

FYI: Katie was married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012 after a whirlwind romance that began in 2005 and brought daughter Suri into the world. Josh, meanwhile, finalized his divorce from actress Jodie Turner-Smith in 2025—they share a daughter.