Influencer Haley Kalil Hints Her Ex Matt Kalil Was… Too Big to Handle

Haley Kalil just dropped a jaw-dropping overshare — and hinted at the very personal reason her marriage to ex-NFL star Matt Kalil may not have worked out.

During a recent Twitch stream with popular creator Marlon, the Sports Illustrated model didn’t name names, but made it very clear what she says was the “biggest factor” in her divorce.

“We were trying to do the damn thing," she said of their years-long effort to make it work. Then she flashed something on her phone to Marlon off-camera — and whatever he saw had him fully speechless.

Coke Cans and Crying?

While staying vague-ish, Haley let it be known that her ex was… exceptionally equipped.

“He was like two Coke cans on top of each other. Maybe even a third,” she joked.

READ MORE: Male Celebrities Who Were Victims of Nude Photo Leaks

She said they tried everything: therapists, doctors — even looking into “lipo-type sh--t.” Still, intimacy was almost impossible, unless, in her words, you were “gonna be in tears type sh--t.”

“My life is a comedy that writes itself,” she added. Even Marlon called it one of the “craziest stories” he’d ever heard.

No Bad Blood

Despite the very revealing story, Haley clarified the split was peaceful. They shared a lawyer, and she stayed on his phone plan for a while.

“He’s a really good person. Love him — he’s my homie.” The duo wed in July 2015, and called it quits in January 2022.

But apparently? Too much of a good thing… really is too much.