Former NFL player Matt Kalil is taking legal action — and this time, it’s not over a contract.

The 36-year-old athlete has filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, influencer Haley Kalil, over what he calls “invasive commentary” about their sex life — specifically, a viral Twitch livestream in which Haley suggested his size below the belt played a major role in their divorce.

The twist? Haley says she’s completely blindsided.

“I am genuinely shocked and incredibly hurt,” she told Us Weekly after learning about the lawsuit, adding that she never expected her ex to “subject us and our families to this ordeal."

What She Said

In the November 2025 livestream, Haley told fellow content creator Marlon Garcia that intimacy with her then-husband was a physical challenge — claiming the “biggest factor” in their 2022 breakup came down to just that.

“It was impossible unless you’re going to be in tears,” she said, explaining she’d even researched medical options to try and fix the issue.

Why He’s Suing

Kalil claims the comments were not only humiliating to him personally, but caused distress to his entire family — and brought unwanted attention he never asked for.

The lawsuit, first reported by TMZ, accuses Haley of implying his anatomy caused the marriage to fall apart and suggests she profited from the attention. He’s now seeking over $75,000 in damages.

What She Says Now

Despite the headlines, Haley insists her full comments were far from cruel.

“The truth is in the original livestream,” she said. “I speak highly of him in multiple ways throughout that conversation.”