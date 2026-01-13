And just like that… the Chris Noth vs. Sarah Jessica Parker feud might be back on.

Maybe it never left.

One Comment. One Word. Total Chaos.

Chris Noth, 71, posted a sweaty gym snap to Instagram with the caption: “F&@k new years – LETS GO!!!!”

Unhinged, but fine.

Then a fan slid into the comments with this: “You mean f--k SJP & her award, right? lol.”

And Noth? He answered with one word: “Right.” Not “lol.” Not “No, of course not.” Just… Right.

Which wouldn’t be a big deal — if it hadn't dropped literally one day after SJP accepted the 2026 Carol Burnett Award.

From Mr. Big to Just… Bitter?

Noth and Parker go way back — romantically, fictionally. They starred as Carrie and Mr. Big for six seasons of Sex and the City, two movies, and the reboot And Just Like That…, where he returned briefly before his character was dramatically killed off.

That appearance was also his last. Days after the reboot premiered, Noth was accused of sexual assault by two women. Two more came forward later.

SJP Took a Side. It Wasn’t His.

Following the allegations, Parker — along with co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis — issued a joint statement in support of Noth’s accusers.

We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do, and we commend them for it.

Parker later confirmed she hadn’t spoken to Noth since.

Big Mess. Zero Resolution.

Whether it was a careless comment or an intentional dig, Noth’s “Right” is now reading like a very online Unsubscribe.

And just like that… Mr. Big has re-entered the chat. And it’s messy.