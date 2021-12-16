Peloton Pulls Viral ‘Sex and the City’ Big Ad Following Chris Noth Sexual Assault Allegations

Peloton has scrubbed their viral Sex and the City-inspired ad following sexual assault accusations against actor Chris Noth, who stars in the ad.

Peloton removed the commercial from its social media accounts Thursday (Dec. 16). The ad was originally well-received by fans prior to the accusations being made public, as it received millions of views.

***SPOILERS BELOW***

The clip poked fun at Mr. Big's death in the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That. (In Episode 1, his character dies of a heart attack shortly after riding a Peloton bike.) After HBO Max released the episode, Peloton's stock fell by 5 percent.

Peloton revealed that they had no idea that their stationary bicycle and Peloton fitness instructor Jess King's image would be used preceding a death scene. In response, actor Ryan Reynolds' company Maximum Effort produced a 40-second commercial to boost the company's image. Reynolds ended up doing the voice-over for the spot and it became a hit.

On Thursday, however, two women came forward and alleged to The Hollywood Reporter that they were sexually assaulted by Noth. The women do not know each other but both said that the hype surrounding the Sex and the City reboot caused them to relive their alleged abuse. One of the alleged incidents took place in 2004 in Los Angeles; the other in 2015 in New York.

For his part, Noth vehemently denies their claims. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross," the actor said in a statement to the outlet.

"The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," Noth added.

“Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously,” a Peloton spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. “We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.”