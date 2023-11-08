Sarah Jessica Parker Doesn’t Know What She’s ‘Supposed to Do’ About Aging

Sarah Jessica Parker is too busy to think about combating the aging process.

The 58-year-old actress, who is married to Matthew Broderick and has James, 21, as well as 14-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha with him, admitted she has no idea what standard practice is when it comes to looking younger and is “confused” as to why it is such a topic of interest for women.

She told Britain’s Hello magazine: "I don't know what else you're supposed to do! I'm so confused as to why this is such an interesting topic for so many people.

“I'm confounded by the fact that men my age are never asked this question. I don't ponder it, except when I'm asked about it.

“We wake up and we've got a million things going on, you've just got to get on with your day. You can do all sorts of things that can make you feel better, but I just think, am I going to do something radical and everyone is going to be like: 'She looks weird now?'"

The Sex and the City star went on to add that as a performer, she uses her face to communicate with the audience and while she believes others can do what they want when it comes to combating age, it is not a “focus” of her life.

“I'm an actor, so I'm meant to be communicating emotion with my face. It's not in condemnation of anyone else doing what they want; it's just not for me. People should do what they want to do. But the aging process isn't a focus of my life.”