Some fans who couldn't help but wonder what it'd be like to stay in Carrie Bradshaw's famed apartment are finally getting the chance (for only $23 per night!) thanks to a special collaboration between Warner Bros. and Airbnb. Plus, the Sex and the City-themed Airbnb is designed by none other than Sarah Jessica Parker herself.

Located in Chelsea, on 22nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues, the recreated apartment features Carrie's iconic huge walk-in closet, her laptop and, of course, the infamous Post-it Note.

According to Airbnb spokesperson Liz DeBold Fusco, the company "worked hand-in-hand with Warner Bros. and Sarah Jessica Parker to recreate the space in the most authentic way possible, full of Easter eggs to surprise and delight fans."

Though the experience is now sold out, here's what you'll find inside the famous Sex and the City-themed apartment.

'Sex and the City' Airbnb: Look Inside Carrie Bradshaw's Apartment Carrie Bradshaw's apartment has been recreated thanks to Airbnb. Look inside the famous Sex and the City apartment, below.