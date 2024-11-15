Kylie Minogue Hopes People Remember Her for *THIS* as She Releases 17th Album ‘Tension II’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Kylie Minogue has millions of fans around the world and countless international hit songs, but in an exclusive chat with PopCrush Nights host Donny Meacham, she has only a one word answer when it comes to what she hopes people will remember her for: "Joy."

"Yeah, joy," she solidifies.

The Australian pop icon released her 17th album, Tension II, on Oct. 18. The dance record is the sequel to Tension, her 16th album released in 2023, which is now officially called Tension I.

READ MORE: What Keeps New Kids on the Block ‘Hangin’ Tough’ Together After Nearly Four Decades (EXCLUSIVE)

Most parents refuse to admit their favorite child, however, Minogue isn't shy to reveal which song off the new album holds a special place in her heart.

Minogue confesses the dancefloor bop "Someone for Me" is the track she just can't get out of her head, as it keeps her "present" in life.

Listen to Kylie Minogue's "Someone for Me":

"I really like the storyline it sets, and how it talks to us," she says of the track.

The "Padam Padam" singer tells PopCrush Nights the song "covers the emotional arc" of a relationship, and is about seeing someone happy with their partner.

Watch Kylie Minogue's Full PopCrush Nights Interview:

Minogue recently announced her first North American tour in 13 years.

Minogue's Tension Tour kicks off March 29, 2025 at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. The pop star will also perform at Chicago's Allstate Arena and New York's iconic Madison Square Garden, where she recently added a second date.

READ MORE: Charli XCX ‘Feels Good’ She Co-Wrote Selena Gomez’s ‘Same Old Love'

She will also perform in Atlanta, Miami, Phoenix and more before the tour concludes at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

See Kylie Minogue's North American Tension Tour Dates, Below:

March 29, 2025 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

March 30 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

April 2, 2025 - Allstate Arena - Chicago, IL

April 4, 2025 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

April 5, 2025 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

April 8, 2025 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

April 9, 2025 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

April 11, 2025 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

April 13, 2025 - Kia Center - Orlando, FL

April 14, 2025 - Kaseya Center - Miami, FL

April 17, 2025 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

April 19, 2025 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ

April 22, 2025 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

April 25, 2025 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

April 26, 2025 - Pacific Coliseum - Vancouver, BC

April 29, 2025 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

April 29, 2025 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

May 2, 2025 - Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA

Listen to PopCrush Nights every weeknight starting at 7PM by downloading the PopCrush App. Or listen online 24/7 here!