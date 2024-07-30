The dating game has entered a new ERA: Sobriety!

When it comes to online dating, there are a plethora of apps to help find love.

Jessie Urvater and Leah McSweeney have created a "first of its kind membership based dating app and community for all kinds of sober individuals," called Club Pillar.

In an exclusive chat with PopCrush, Urvater stresses that the new app isn't only for teetolars, but also for "light drinkers, sober curious, in recovery and California sober (a little bit of weed here and there)."

READ MORE: Does This Scientific Drink That Helps You Sober Up Fast Really Work?

They want to create a dating experience that really aims to "rebrand sobriety," and foster a space where people won't feel judged.

In a dating world, where it seems to be the norm to meet at a bar on the first date, McSweeney notes that they've had to "find other things to do," and "this app is for people who are trying to date in this area."

"Obviously there have been really fun times drinking, most of the time there are not," the former Real Housewives of New York star, who has been sober for years, tells PopCrush Nights hosts Donny Meacham and Lauryn Snapp.

"You're not going to want to go on a date with me if I've been drinking, and it's going to be very expensive as I'll be drinking everything," she jokes.

READ MORE: RIP Relationship: Left on Read? Consider Them Dead (OPINION)

The waitlist to join Club Pillar is LIVE now, and Urvater details that the sooner you apply, the better.

Although the app is subscription based, she states that the community is a "luxury brand and club," and by paying, subscribers are "more committed" to finding their person.

Club Pillar is open to all walks of life, men, woman, gay, straight, non-binary; They accept everyone.

"Sobriety doesn't discriminate either," McSweeney adds.