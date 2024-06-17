Does This Scientific Drink That Helps You Sober Up Fast Really Work?

It's tagline is 'Extend the Night, Enhance the Morning' and is being touted as the first, true hangover solution patented by actual scientists according to Forbes Magazine.

It's called Safety Shot, comes in a can, and helps lower your blood alcohol level quickly to sober you up. It's only been available since January of 2024 so maybe you haven't even heard of it yet.

I wonder if it really works?

According to the Safety Shot website, it promises to reduce the alcohol running through your blood which means improving your central nervous system activity, motor skills, and cognitive abilities in less than an hour after drinking it.

Does that mean it's more than just a hangover cure but could be a lifesaving tool for alcohol poisoning? Yes according to Safety Shot with vitamins, amino acids, and minerals that add to your hydration.

It takes about an hour for the liver to metabolize each standard alcoholic drink and this process is rate-limited. The faster and more you drink, the higher your blood alcohol will rise and the more intoxicated you become. Safety Shot reduces blood alcohol content through several factors that help process alcohol more efficiently. It should be noted that every person is different. Genetics, liver health, habituation and a host of other factors can influence the rate at which alcohol is metabolized.

There's a lot behind how it works so to get very minimalist, it creates a protective shield around the stomach wall that prevents us from absorbing residual alcohol. It also supports liver function by providing antioxidant, immune, inflammation, and detoxification support according to Safety Shot.

You can buy it on Amazon and the Safety Shot website as well as bars and restaurants that have added it to their drink menu. Also, most states have liquor stores stocking this hangover cure as well.

I guess the only way we'll know if it really works is if we try it but it's sure sounding solid. I don't have any plans to be drunk any time soon so I'll guess I'll just have to wait until someone confirms if it works.

Is that someone you?

