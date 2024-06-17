Why Is Scooter Braun Retiring From Music Management?

Scooter Braun is officially retiring from music management.

Braun unofficially began stepping back from managing his biggest clients like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande over the last couple of years, but now, he's done for good.

The controversial manager, who was responsible for discovering Bieber in the late '00s, announced the news with a lengthy statement on Monday (June 17).

"23 years. 23 years. That’s how long I have been a music manager. 23 years ago a 19 year old kid started managing an artist named Cato in Atlanta, GA and my journey began," he said.

"After 23 years this chapter as a music manager has come to an end," he continued.

READ MORE: Why Is Scooter Braun Losing All His Major Clients?

He revealed that his children are the reason he is choosing to step away from music management because they are "3 superstars [he] wasn’t willing to lose."

He added that he can "no longer justify" certain sacrifices to his personal life.

"For my entire adult life I played the role of an artist manager on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. And for 20 years I loved it. It’s all I had known," he shared.

Braun also announced in the statement that he will be focusing on his position as CEO of Hybe America but will be a "father first, a CEO second, and a manager no more."

The former manager also revealed that the true catalyst for his retirement was when one of his "biggest clients and friends" decided to leave.

Many fans online have theorized that the artist in question could be Bieber.

"Over the past 2 years I have been heading towards this destination, but it wasn’t until last summer that this new chapter became a reality. One of my biggest clients and friends told me that they wanted to spread their wings and go in a new direction. We had been through so much together over the last decade, but instead of being hurt I saw it as a sign," Braun wrote.

Braun went on to share some of the biggest moments he's had with current and former clients like Demi Lovato, The Kid LAROI, J Balvin and more before talking about his time with Bieber and Grande, his two biggest artists and longest clients.

"Justin and Ariana were both young teenagers when I began with them. Justin a 13 year old kid busking in Canada and Ariana a young actress on Nickelodeon. To see them both come up to be the legends they are today will forever be one of my greatest honors," he said.

Who Are Scooter Braun's Current Clients?

Despite rumors last year that Justin Bieber was leaving Braun, it was unclear whether or not he was technically still part of SB Projects, Braun's management company.

However, according to People, Bieber's team released a statement on Sunday (June 16) that said he is no longer associated with Braun.

"Scooter Braun and SB Projects are not involved in Justin's current business or management and will not be involved moving forward. Justin is excited about the projects he is currently working on and is focused on what’s in front of him," his representatives said.

In Aug. 2023, Billboard compiled a list of some of Braun's biggest clients that will now be seeking new management, including The Kid LAROI, Ava Max, Zac Brown Band, Tori Kelly, Dan + Shay, Black Eyed Peas and Quavo.

In his statement, Braun said that the company will be left in the hands of longtime managers Allison Kaye and Jenn McDaniel.

Read Scooter Braun's full statement, below: