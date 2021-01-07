Is Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘It’s Time To Go’ About Karlie Kloss?

Did Taylor Swift write her new song, "It's Time To Go," about Karlie Kloss?

On Thursday (January 7), the "Lover" singer released two songs, "Right Where You Left Me" and "It's Time To Go," off the deluxe edition of evermore.

"When the words of a sister / Come back in whispers / That prove she was not, in fact, what she seemed," Swift sings in the song. "Not a twin from your dreams / She's a crook who was caught."

Kloss and Swift were best friends from 2014 through 2016. The last time they were photographed together was in 2018 when Kloss visited the pop star at one of her concerts. Swift did not attend either of Kloss' wedding ceremonies to Joshua Kushner, while Scooter Braun did.

Swifties quickly deciphered the lyrics and believe that the "twin" is Swift's fellow tall blonde, Kloss. Surprisingly, Kloss hired Swift's nemesis, Braun, as her manager. They have been photographed vacationing on a few occasions together. In an Instagram post, Braun said that Kloss "loves her like family."

Braun's investors who helped purchase Big Machine, The Carlyle Group, have work-related ties with Kushner. Additionally, Perez Hilton reported that Kloss allegedly shared details about Swift's career with Braun.

Notably, Kloss did not speak out in support of Swift after Braun purchased Swift's masters in his Big Machine Label Group deal. Swift also seems to reference former Big Machine Records head, Scott Borchetta, in the song.

"Fifteen years / Fifteen million tears, begging til my knees bled," she sings. "I gave it my all, he gave me nothing at all / Then wondered why I left / Now he sits on his throne / In his palace of bones / Praying to his greed / He’s got my past frozen behind glass / But I’ve got me."

Swift left the label in 2018. Borchetta allegedly did not offer to let Swift purchase her masters back. Instead, he offered to give her the masters to her first six records if she recorded six new albums on the label. In 2019, Borchetta sold the rights to her music and label to Braun and his company.

See fan reactions to the song, below.