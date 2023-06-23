Kelly Clarkson Offended Scooter Braun When She Told Taylor Swift to Re-Record Her Albums

Kelly Clarkson believes Scooter Braun was offended when she suggested Taylor Swift re-record her music.

"I feel like Scooter took offense to it because we ran into each other. I think he reached out at the time [of the tweet] to my management," Clarkson revealed during an interview with Sirius XM, referring to the tweet she sent Swift in 2019.

Clarkson made the suggestion shortly after Braun purchased Swift's entire music catalog, which gave him the rights to the Midnights singer's songs.

"It wasn't anything against him. When she came out and said that, and I heard about it, I was like, 'Whatever, re-record them! Your fans will support you.' And they did. She has like, every top record right now," Clarkson continued.

Clarkson said that while Braun didn't speak to her directly about it, he told her management at the time that he thought she was mad at him.

"I think he thought I was attacking him and I was like, I honest to God didn't even realize like, who had the rights. I didn't even know all the information. All I heard was, 'Man, I really want to own [my music].' She writes everything, it's so important to her, she's a businesswoman," the American Idol alum explained.

The "Piece By Piece" singer said it "felt wrong that she didn't have the opportunity [to purchase her catalog]."

"If you have the opportunity and you choose to not pay that much money that's one thing, but to not have the opportunity to own something that is really important to you..." she added.

Clarkson also noted Swift "would have come up with that [idea to re-record] on her own," and shared how impressed she was with the way Swift was able to market her re-recordings to coincide with The Eras Tour.

Braun previously claimed that he offered to sit down with Swift to discuss ownership and even offered to sell her catalog back to her.