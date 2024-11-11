Kylie Minogue Reveals Which Song Off ‘Tension II’ Holds a Special Place in Her Heart (EXCLUSIVE)

Kylie Minogue recently released her new album, Tension II, the sequel to Tension — which she clarifies is now referred to as Tension I.

In an exclusive chat with PopCrush Nights host Donny Meacham, the Australian pop icon reveals which song off the new album holds a special place in her heart.

Minogue confesses the humid dancefloor bop "Someone for Me" is the track she just can't get out of her head, as it keeps her "present" in life.

Listen to Kylie Minogue's "Someone for Me":

"I really like the storyline it sets, and how it talks to us," she says.

The "Padam Padam" singer tells PopCrush Nights the song "covers the emotional arc" of a relationship.

The song is about seeing someone happy with their partner, and makes you wonder if there is someone out there for you, too.

Watch Kylie Minogue's Full PopCrush Nights Interview:

Minogue recently announced her first North American tour in 13 years.

Minogue's Tension Tour kicks off March 29, 2025 at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena. The pop star will also perform at Chicago's Allstate Arena and New York's iconic Madison Square Garden, where she recently added a second date.

READ MORE: Charli XCX ‘Feels Good’ She Co-Wrote Selena Gomez’s ‘Same Old Love'

She will also perform in Atlanta, Miami, Phoenix and more before the tour concludes at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

See Kylie Minogue's North American Tension Tour Dates, Below:

March 29, 2025 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

March 30 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

April 2, 2025 - Allstate Arena - Chicago, IL

April 4, 2025 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

April 5, 2025 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

April 8, 2025 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

April 9, 2025 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

April 11, 2025 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

April 13, 2025 - Kia Center - Orlando, FL

April 14, 2025 - Kaseya Center - Miami, FL

April 17, 2025 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

April 19, 2025 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ

April 22, 2025 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

April 25, 2025 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

April 26, 2025 - Pacific Coliseum - Vancouver, BC

April 29, 2025 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

April 29, 2025 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

May 2, 2025 - Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA

Listen to PopCrush Nights every weeknight starting at 7PM by downloading the PopCrush App. Or listen online 24/7 here!