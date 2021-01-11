Sarah Jessica Parker Says She Doesn’t ‘Dislike’ Kim Cattrall, Will Miss Her in ‘SATC’ Reboot

Sex and the City is getting an exciting revival treatment—sans one of its most iconic characters.

On Sunday (January 10), HBO Max announced that the celebrated series will be returning with a new chapter titled, featuring three of its original stars: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, reprising their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York, respectively.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, will not be returning.

“I couldn’t help but wonder... where are they now? X, SJ @HBOMax @JustLikeThatMax #AndJustLikeThat #SATCNextChapter,” Parker wrote in the caption of the video announcement post on Instagram.

A press release explained that the series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Fans were disappointed to see that Cattrall's sexually charged character will not be featured in the new series, which aligns with the actress’ continued outspokenness about never returning to play the role of Samantha.

Even with years of public feuding, SJP seems to have nothing but love for Cattrall and Samantha Jones. When a fan on Instagram claimed that the 55-year-old actress "disliked" Cattrall, she quickly responded, immediately shutting down the popular rumor.

"No. I don't dislike her. I've never said that. Never would,” Parker replied. “Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."

The original Sex and the City series, created by Darren Star, was based on Candace Bushnell’s 1997 book of the same name. It premiered on HBO in 1998 and ran for six seasons until 2004. The show was made into two films, Sex and the City in 2008 and Sex and the City 2 in 2010. A prequel series starring AnnaSophia Robb titled The Carrie Diaries also premiered on the CW in 2013 and ran for two seasons.

HBO Max, HBO's streaming service, has ordered ten half-hour episodes and is scheduled to begin production in New York in late spring. Parker, Nixon and Davis will executive produce alongside Michael Patrick King.

The new SATC marks the latest in a string of reboots for HBO Max, which also has Gossip Girl and True Blood revivals on deck.