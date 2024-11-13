Martha Stewart Pushes Handsy Drew Barrymore Away During Interview (VIDEO)

Martha Stewart is not a fan of Drew Barrymore's touchiness while interviewing her talk show guests.

In a viral clip from Stewart's appearance on the show, the businesswoman and television personality pushed Barrymore away after she awkwardly caressed Stewart's back.

Though Stewart appeared on the show to promote her 100th cookbook, the interview took a turn.

"What makes you [feel] soft and gooey, though?" Barrymore asked, biting her finger as she smiled.

"Soft and gooey?" Stewart repeated. "Treatment."

"Soft and gooey treatment. When you're treated like a lady," Barrymore said, reaching out to caress Stewart's arm and back.

"Yes, it's nice," Stewart said before giving a playful look to the audience, who laughed, as Barrymore continued to rub her back.

"You're the wrong gender," Stewart said, giving Barrymore a firm push.

"I know, I know!" Barrymore replied as she fell backward onto the couch. "Although, the way it's going with men, though, Martha, I'm not so sure anymore."

The two women quickly switched topics as Barrymore's dog took the stage in an orange vest that Barrymore called an "inspired Martha look."

Fans found the interaction super-awkward and made their feelings known in the comments section on TikTok.

"Drew Barrymore is so creepy with her guests," one person declared.

"The finger bite PLEASE my spine shivered in shame for her," another viewer exclaimed.

"[Martha] loves her personal space," someone else laughed.

Barrymore has been criticized before for her touchy-feely interview style.

According to the New York Post, she recently vowed to "try to practice physical distance" but admitted it is "not [her] strong point."

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in August, she told the outlet, "Do you know how hard the pandemic was for me? I was alone in a studio by myself! I like to be around people!"

She also acknowledged that she's aware that her penchant for invading people's personal space is "not everyone's favorite."

"I'm sorry to those people!" she said.

'I love listening to people. I love learning from people. I’m a student. I will never not be a student," she added.