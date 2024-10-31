Martha Stewart Says Her Ex-Husband Had an Affair at Their Home: ‘Andy Betrayed Me’

Martha Stewart appears to have the storied life, however it has not always been that way.

In her new documentary on Netflix called Martha, Stewart shares that both she and her ex-husband, publisher Andy Stewart, had affairs during their marriage.

In the film, Martha recalls kissing a man in Florence’s Duomo on her European honeymoon while Andy was at their hotel.

"He didn’t know I was married.I was this waif of a girl hanging out in the cathedral on Easter Eve. He was emotional. I was emotional. It’s just because it was an emotional place. It was unlike anything I’d ever experienced," she said via People.

That was not the only time that Stewart stepped out on her marriage. In the film, she also recounts a time when she a “very brief affair” with an Irish man when she worked as a stockbroker in the '60s.

"I would never have broken up a marriage for it," she recounts of the affair.

However, Stewart was not the only one in the marriage to have an affair as her husband also had his share of flings.

"He was not satisfied at home. I don’t know how many different girlfriends he had during this time, but I think there were quite a few," she said.

One of the affairs that Andy was said to have had was with a flower girl that worked at the couple's home in Connecticut.

"When I was traveling, Andy started up with her. It was like I put out a snack for Andy," Stewart said.

"I kicked her out immediately. Andy betrayed me, right on our property," she continued.

Stewart and Andy married in 1961 and divorced 29-years later in 1990. They share daughter Alexis, born in 1965.

"He’s the one who wanted the divorce, not I. He was throwing me away. I was 40 years old. I was gorgeous. You know, I was a desirous woman. But he was treating me like a castaway. He treated me really badly. And in return, I guess I treated him badly," she said of the marriage.

Stewart went on to share that they have not spoken in 20-years at this point.