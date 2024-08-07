Anthony Ammirati Receives Jaw-Dropping Offer From Adult Site Following Olympic Pole Vaulting Blunder: REPORT

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati, who went viral at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has reportedly received a jaw-dropping offer from an adult website.

During the track and field events in Paris, Ammirati, 21, vaulted in the air and cleared the pole at first — until his genitals hit the bar on the way down.

According to TMZ, CamSoda sent Ammirati an offer to pose for their site after the Olympic blunder.

"If it was up to me, I’d award you for what everyone else saw: your talent below the belt. As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I’d love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course," CamSoda vice president Daryn Parker reportedly wrote to the athlete.

Following the ordeal, Ammirati said that not clearing the pole was "a big disappointment."

"I’m a bit gutted because I didn’t miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70m. What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings. Just a technical session," he said, according to Page Six.

"The conditions were good. It’s the first time I’ve started a competition without any stress. As I was a total outsider, I only had one goal: to interact with the audience. I was almost there," he added.