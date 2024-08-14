J.K. Rowling, Elon Musk Named in Cyberbullying Lawsuit Filed by Olympic Boxer Imane Khelif

J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk have been named in a cyberbullying lawsuit filed by Olympic boxer Imane Khelif.

The Algerian boxer, who is a gold medalist after the 2024 Paris Olympics, filed the suit in Paris.

Even Donald Trump is named in the suit, which also focuses on X at large.

"J. K. Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others. Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution," Nabil Boudi, Khelif's attorney, said per the Washington Examiner.

The suit accuses X of "acts of aggravated cyber harassment," thanks to tweets from the likes of Rowling and Musk taking shots at Khelif.

Musk shared disparaging posts about Khelif following her match against Italian boxer Angela Carini, who lost after just 46 seconds.

Carini's intense reaction to losing the match against Khelif spawned a storm of scrutiny online, with Rowling calling her a man "enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head."

Carini later apologized for the hatred she caused Khelif to endure.

"All this controversy makes me sad. I'm sorry for my opponent, too. If the IOC said she can fight, I respect that decision," Carini told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, per BBC.

"The Algerian boxer was born female, was registered female, lived her life as a female, has a female passport," the International Olympic Committee confirmed in a press conference.

Thomas Bach, the president of the IOC, also condemned the "hate speech" that Khelif received as "totally unacceptable."

However, despite all the turmoil, Khelif came out on top and won the gold medal.

"I saw that big personalities like Donald Trump had compared me to a man and it hurt me extremely. I didn't understand this relentlessness and all this hatred. I was afraid but I got up again," Khelif said in an interview reposted to Twitter/X.