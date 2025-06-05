Trump and Musk Exchange Blistering Blows Over Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have now begun an exchange of very public insults shortly after Musk had left his role in the Trump administration.

On June 5, Trump slammed Musk's words over his controversial policy bill.

"I’m very disappointed because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, according to NBC. I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot."

Trump suggested that Musk is not a fan over his bill due to the cuts to incentivize electric vehicles.

"Elon’s upset because we took the EV mandate, which was a lot of money for electric vehicles and they’re having a hard time with electric vehicles and they want us to pay billions of dollars in subsidy. Elon knew this from the beginning," Trump added.

Musk has since denied that the bill was shown to him in a post to his X account.

"False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!" Musk shared on the platform alongside a clip of Trump's conference.

Musk went on to share several other posts on X that shared his thoughts on Trump as well as the bill.

Musk was once considered to be one of Trump's closest advisors as well as his top campaign donor. The Tesla CEO has even referred to himself as the "first buddy" in the past.

He departed from the Trump team in late May on less amicable terms and how now even declared that Trump would not have won the election without him.

The bill has been passed by the House and would extend Trump's 2017 tax cuts as well as boost border security and spending and impose work requirements on Medicaid and roll back clean energy tax credits.