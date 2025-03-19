15 Celebrities Who Support Elon Musk and Why They Love Him

Elon Musk has become more than just the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX thanks to his controversial role in the Trump administration. But Donald Trump, who Musk donated a whopping $288 million to in 2024, isn't Musk's only famous fan.

Musk supporters have faded in and out over the years, just like his wishy-washy views on politics and important issues.

On one hand, some of his supporters are as expected as a fork found in the kitchen, such as reality TV star Farrah Abraham, YouTuber MrBeast and internet troll-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Others may be more surprising, such as Nick Jonas, who faced major backlash from his own fans after interacting with Musk on X (formerly Twitter) in December 2024.

The interaction notably took place post-election, in which Trump won a second term and Musk became a fixture in his subsequent administration after donating to and helping campaign for the fellow mogul.

Today, Musk is the head of the questionable new government organization DOGE, as well as a frequent Trump companion and confidant.

This has strengthened support from Trump followers including Amber Rose, Kid Rock and Caitlyn Jenner, as well as other famous faces in Trump's inner circle.