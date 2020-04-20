Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ ‘Quarantine Wine’ Will Get You Schnockered for a Good Cause

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are raising money for a good cause—with wine!

The celebrity couple announced their Quarantine Wine project on Sunday (April 19) on social media, teaming up in a video to explain their new business venture.

"These are unprecedented times we're living in, and unprecedented times calls for..." Kutcher explains in the clip, before Kunis playfully interjects, "More drinking!"

"One hundred percent of the proceeds go to a handful of charities that we've done homework on [and] vetted out to make sure that their overhead is low enough where they actually do the work that they're supposed to," Kunis continues.

See their announcement below:

The wine, which costs $50 for two bottles, comes with a blank label, allowing consumers to write a personal message on the bottle.

100% of all proceeds from the pinot noir, which was created in collaboration with Nocking Point Wines, will go to various charities helping with COVID-19 relief efforts.

Receiving charities include GiveDirectly, Direct Relief, Frontline Responders Fund and America's Food Fund.