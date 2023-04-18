F. Murray Abraham, the veteran actor known for playing leering womanizer Bert Di Grasso in The White Lotus Season 2, is under scrutiny following reports that he was quietly fired from Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest for sexual harassment in April 2022.

According to Rolling Stone, Rob McElhenney nixed Abraham from the cast of Mythic Quest after two women who worked on the show came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Abraham.

According to reports, Abraham, who previously played C.W. Longbottom on the series, was given a warning and told "to keep away" away from the actresses.

After a second sexual misconduct report was filed against Abraham, McElhenney dropped the actor from the comedy series altogether.

At the time, Abraham's exit was chalked up to scheduling conflicts with The White Lotus.

"It’s a bummer to not have Murray in this season. But we recognize that [his character] C.W. is a beloved character and obviously a huge part of the show. So, we made sure that we have a really fitting tribute to him. We definitely address it in a big way," McElhenney told Variety last year.

Abraham has yet to comment publicly on the recent reports.

In a statement to IndieWire, Lionsgate shared, "We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly. As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss our personnel actions."

For fans who know Abraham from his role in The White Lotus Season 2, the allegations against the actor are ironic considering his character's purpose on the show.

In Season 2, Abraham played Bert, an older man who cheated on his wife and often ogles at and flirts with younger women. His character represents patriarchy and toxic masculinity.

At one point in the show Bert chastises his son for cheating — not for being unfaithful, but for getting caught.

"That's what's unforgivable. A man does what he has to do. But you keep it tight. If you're sloppy, it's like you're rubbing her face in it," Bert tells him.

On social media, some viewers have pointed out the similarities between Bert and the allegations leveled against the actor behind the character.

"Method acting takes over sometimes," one person joked.