Paris Hilton, Anna Faris and John Goodman are just a small fraction of the celebrities who lost homes in the Los Angeles fires that are currently blazing uncontrollably through parts of southern California.

Sparked by dry conditions and extreme winds, a number of wildfires exploded in the Los Angeles area on Tuesday (Jan. 7) and have continued to rage with zero percent containment.

The fires have spread quickly and indiscriminately, burning countless homes, landmarks, businesses, restaurants, apartment complexes, schools and even entire communities down to the ground.

Amid growing dangers, celebrities including Mandy Moore, Will Smith, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Steven Spielberg, Ben Affleck and many more have been forced to evacuate their homes.

Meanwhile, a number of stars have already lost homes in the fires.

Hilton's Malibu beach house was destroyed in one of the coastal fires.

"Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience. This home was where we built so many precious memories ... While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe. My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires," the DJ and businesswoman wrote on Instagram.

The Hills reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt also lost their home after evacuating with their children. They documented the devastating loss on their respective TikTok accounts.

Here is a full list of famous people who have reportedly lost their homes as fires continue to rage throughout Los Angeles:

Paris Hilton

Billy Crystal

John Goodman

Anthony Hopkins

James Woods

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

Diane Warren

Miles Teller

Sandra Lee

Cameron Mathison

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester

Cary Elwes

Jeff Bridges

Eugene Levy

Anna Faris

Jennifer Grey

Ricki Lake

Melissa Rivers

Candy Spelling

Jhené Aiko