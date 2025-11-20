Long before her infamous downfall, Ghislaine Maxwell had a fixation that had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein — and everything to do with Paris Hilton.

Multiple insiders from Manhattan’s early-2000s nightlife scene spill that Maxwell, a convicted felon, was "creepily fixated" on the teenage heiress, convinced they were destined to be glamorous socialite besties — despite Paris not even knowing she existed.

“Ghislaine believed she and Paris were equals,” one insider says. “But Paris wasn’t thinking about Ghislaine at all. Ghislaine was stalking her glow.”

From Fashion Week to Velvet Ropes

Sources say Maxwell would plan her nights around Paris’s rumored whereabouts — from Fashion Week rooftops to after-hours lofts.

“It felt like she was following Paris from event to event,” a witness tells #ShuterScoop. “She’d hover behind her, watching her, waiting for a moment that never came.”

Another source claims Maxwell saw Paris as her ticket to real fame and relevance: “Paris was the sun back then. Everyone orbited her. But with Ghislaine, the orbit was… obsessive.”

Paris Doesn’t Remember Her — At All

Now 44, Paris recently told The Times she doesn’t even remember meeting Maxwell — despite being photographed with her and Donald Trump at a 2000 fashion show.

Composer Christopher Mason previously alleged Maxwell had tried to recruit Hilton for Epstein, though details remain unclear.

“I don’t even remember ever meeting her,” Hilton said. Which, honestly? Might be the coldest social snub of all — and kind of iconic.

Paris has moved on, leveled up, and become a blueprint for reinvention. Maxwell? Not so much.

