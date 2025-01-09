50 Jaw-Dropping Photos of the Devastating Los Angeles Fires (January 2025)

Parts of Los Angeles and surrounding areas are being evacuated as a series of explosive wildfires blaze through the city, and photos from the scene show just how much loss, destruction and devastation has been caused since the flames first kicked up on Tuesday (Jan. 7).

The fires, exacerbated by drought conditions, extremely high winds and unseasonably warm winter temperatures, have led to the evacuation of over 180,000 residents and the destruction of more than 2,000 structures as of publishing, News.com reports.

The wildfires ignited in early January 2025 and rapidly spread due to strong winds and dry conditions.

Key fires include the Palisades Fire, which has burned over 15,000 acres in the Pacific Palisades area, and the Eaton Fire, which remains uncontained and has been linked to at least five deaths, CNN reports.

The fires have reached several areas, including the Hollywood Hills, presenting significant risks to residents and businesses such as the Getty Villa, which was nearly scorched, and the iconic Bunny Museum, which was burned to the ground.

READ MORE: Full List of Celebrities Who Lost Their Homes in the Los Angeles Fires

The economic repercussions are substantial, with losses estimated between $52 billion and $57 billion. This includes damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure, as well as disruptions to tourism and public health concerns due to smoke inhalation, Market Watch reports.

Celebrities are among those who have evacuated, but many stars have already lost homes in the fires, including Pairs Hilton, Miles Teller and Anna Faris.

"Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience," Hilton wrote on social media.

"Please, everyone, stay safe and follow evacuation orders. Let’s protect one another and hold onto hope that these fires will soon be contained," she added.

As firefighting efforts bravely continue, the full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

The resilience of the affected communities will be crucial in the recovery and rebuilding process in the coming months. PopCrush's thoughts are with the resilient people of Los Angeles.