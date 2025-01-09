Paris Hilton and More Celebrities Share Their Heartbreaking L.A. Fires Updates on Social Media

Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton and more celebrities are sharing their experiences with the devastating Los Angeles fires.

The fires began on Tuesday (Jan. 7) and have burned a terrifying path throughout Hollywood and surrounding areas, causing hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate.

NBC News reported Thursday (Jan. 9) that evacuation orders have so far forced nearly 180,000 to flee from the scenes of the fires.

The fires have killed at least five people, but the total number of deaths caused by the natural disaster is unknown at this time, according to authorities.

The fires, sparked by the Santa Ana winds, are still burning in at least five locations covering 45 square miles.

The Palisades fire has destroyed 1,000 structures – including celebrity homes – and is now considered the most destructive fire in L.A. history.

Hollywood landmarks in the path of the Sunset fire in the Hollywood Hills that started Wednesday (Jan. 8) are currently safe after that fire was contained by hardworking firefighters.

Below, see which celebrities have shared updates about the L.A. fires.

Chrissy Teigen wrote that she was "very scared" on her Instagram Story as she packed to evacuate.

@chrissyteigen via Instagram Stories @chrissyteigen via Instagram Stories loading...

Paris Hilton posted a video from a newscast documenting the fires and wrote a lengthy caption in which she revealed that her Malibu home burnt "to the ground."

"While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe. My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires," she wrote.

She also added that she is working on ways to help with the assistance of her 11:11 Media Impact Team.

In an Instagram Story Jhené Aiko shared that her home was destroyed by the fires.

@jheneaiko via Instagram Stories @jheneaiko via Instagram Stories loading...

James Woods shared a photo of the sunset just before the fires ravaged his area, showing the tragic juxtaposition of the "heartbreaking" fires that occurred just hours later.

After initially sharing that she had no idea what had become of her home after evacuating, Mandy Moore shared an update with her fans on Thursday (Jan. 9).

"Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It’s not livable but mostly intact," she shared.

"We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support," she added.

Mark Hamill urged fans and neighbors in the L.A. area to "STAY SAFE!" in an Instagram post where he shared that he and his family evacuated safely.

The Hills star Spencer Pratt, who left his house behind with wife Heidi Montag and their two sons, shared an eerie image of their burnt nursery.

"The one positive sign i saw as our house burned down was ours sons bed burned in the shape of a heart. A sign of how much love was in this house so thankful for all the years and memories there with our family," he wrote.

The couple lost their entire home.

Jamie Lee Curtis highlighted the "traumatic shock and grief" many L.A. residents are grappling with in the wake of the fires and urged people to "come together, as we may never have done before, in the City of Angels and help each other."

The Smashing Pumpkins singer Billy Corgan thanked first responders in a long Instagram caption detailing his family's experience.

"The situation here in Los Angeles is very overwhelming and at times chaotic but our love to the first responders who so courageously run into these situations," he wrote.

Diane Warren gave fans an update about her animals and rescue ranch, which she said was "the most important thing."

Celebrity chef Sandra Lee said she was told her house burned down only to later hear that it was fine, but that she still has no clear answer.

"I’m completely anxiety ridden, I’m totally emotional and I feel incredibly overwhelmed, but the most important thing is that everybody is OK. I am praying for our homes, memories, and our community," she said.

Garcelle Beauvais assured her followers that she was "ok" and had a suitcase ready to go "just in case."

Jodie Sweetin shared resources for help in a post on her Instagram page.

"Please stay safe out there and comment with any other resources or ways to volunteer," she said.

Kate Beckinsale also shared several ways for people to help others, including a post about delivering free bagels to firefighters.