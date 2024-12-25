Paris Hilton, Joe Biden and More Celebrities Celebrate Christmas 2024

Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas 2024 from PopCrush!

The holiday season is here, and celebrities across the globe are sharing festive moments with their fans. From heartwarming family traditions to glamorous celebrations, Christmas 2024 is proving to be a season of joy, giving, and creativity.

On Wednesday (Dec. 25) Some stars, like Chrissy Teigen, have kept the holiday intimate, posting cozy snapshots of her family cuddled up by the tree.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Kournety Kardashian have gone all out with extravagant holiday decor. Her photoshoot featured plenty of decorations as well as snapshots of her husband, Travis Barker.

Similarly, Mariah Carey, the undisputed Queen of Christmas, delighted fans with a performance of her classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

On the other hand, politicians like Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau took to social media to send warm wishes to fans worldwide, sharing festive photos to mark the special holiday.

As the year comes to a close, these glimpses into celebrity celebrations remind us of the universal joy that Christmas brings. PopCrush wishes everyone a joyful celebration filled with love, laughter, and good food. Stay tuned for more updates on how your favorite stars are celebrating this special time of year!