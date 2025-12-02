Punk Rapper Poorstacy Dead at 26—Travis Barker, Oli Sykes Pay Tribute

Poorstacy, the rising punk-rap disruptor known for fusing emo, trap, and full-throttle punk energy, has died. He was 26.

The Florida-based artist, born Carlito Milfort Jr., reportedly passed away following an “incident” in Boca Raton, Florida.

According to local police, Poorstacy was found at a hotel on North Federal Highway early Saturday morning (Nov. 29).

He was transported to Delray Medical Center as a trauma alert and later died. A cause of death has not been confirmed.

According to TMZ, Poorstacy had been staying at the hotel for ten days with a woman and a toddler. No one else was injured.

Scene Legends React

Poorstacy’s genre-warping sound caught fire across the alt and hip-hop worlds, drawing high-profile collabs with Travis Barker and Oli Sykes.

“Rest in peace you’ll never be forgotten,” Blink-182’s Barker wrote on Instagram, sharing footage of their 2020 track “Hills Have Eyes,” followed by clips from “Choose Life.”

The pair also worked on “Nothing Left” that same year.

Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes posted a black heart emoji and a simple “R.I.P.” over a photo of the two. Their bond extended beyond music.

“Oli sends me clothes that he thinks would look good on me,” Poorstacy told Revolver in 2021. “He sends me handwritten letters and we play Call of Duty until six in the f---in’ morning.”

Beyond the Collabs

Originally from Queens and Brooklyn, Poorstacy relocated to Florida with his family and pushed through a turbulent upbringing — including time in juvenile detention — before finding his voice in music.

He landed a spot on the Bill & Ted Face the Music soundtrack in 2020, earning a Grammy nod, and continued releasing raw, emotionally-charged music like this year’s “Nothing Belongs to You” and October’s “Last Time Around” with Paris Shadows.

Gone way too soon — but in the emo-rap world he helped define, Poorstacy’s noise won’t be silenced.