These Celebrities Had the Most Googled Weddings in 2023

2023 is coming to a close and now it is being revealed which celebrities had their weddings Goggled the most.

Chapel of the Flowers complied a list of over 100 of the most influential weddings from 1923-2023. That list features many of today's famous faces as well as some of those from the early days of Hollywood and others lasting royal legacies.

A spokesperson for Chapel of the Flowers spoke about the study.

"Celebrities are known for igniting huge trends and their weddings are no exception. While today’s stars are no doubt leading the way, taking a close look at the historic ceremonies held in the last 100 years, it’s incredibly fascinating to see which weddings and couples are still popular in 2023," they said.

"It's evident that there is space for both smaller scale weddings and more opulent weddings with a mix of Las Vegas ceremonies and grand royal weddings making the top ten," the spokesperson continued.

Some of the more modern celebrities to make the list were Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who tied the knot last year in 2022.

Another modern celebrity couple that made the list was Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, who were followed by the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip.

The study noted that other royal couples made the list and that royal weddings were popular in 2023.

Check out the list of the most Googled celebrity weddings for 2023 below:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck - 99,755 monthly searches Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker - 78,270 monthly searches Queen Elizabeth II and Philip Mountbatten - 47,630 monthly searches King Charles II and Diana Spencer - 45,351 monthly searches Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - 37,466 monthly searches Prince William and Kate Middleton - 29,338 monthly searches Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin - 28,151 monthly searches Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen - 24,034 monthly searches Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes - 23,503 monthly searches Kim Kardashian and Kanye West - 21,524 monthly searches King Charles II and Camilla Parker-Bowles - 19,019 monthly searches Elvis Presley and Priscilla Beaulieu - 18,249 monthly searches