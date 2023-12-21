Jennifer Lopez Admitted She and Ben Affleck ‘Both Have PTSD’ From Their Whirlwind First Romance

Jennifer Lopez kept it real in a recent interview, dishing she and Ben Affleck "both have PTSD" regarding the heavy media scrutiny they endured the first time they were together.

"But we're older now," the Enough star told Variety while discussing the release of her upcoming album, "This Is Me… Now", and its companion film.

The new documentary shines a light on her romance with Affleck,' which makes her and her hubby a little nervous.

"We’re wiser. We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think," Lopez told the outlet. "It’s about being true to who you are."

The Second Act star continued, "As artists, we have to follow our heart and this is me following my heart and doing something that maybe everybody didn’t think was the best idea, but I had to do it."

In the trailer for the upcoming film, Lopez included a letter Affleck wrote to her in 2002.

Lopez and Affleck, dubbed "Bennifer", first started in 2003, but split after calling off their wedding that same year.

The Hollywood power couple reconnected in 2021, and wed in Las Vegas in 2022.

Lopez was previously married to Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Meanwhile, Affleck shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — Violet, 18, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.