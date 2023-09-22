See Inside Jennifer Lopez’s Posh Penthouse That Could Be Yours [PICS]

Jennifer Lopez is set to make a hefty profit if she can find a way to unload her immaculate New York City penthouse.

Realtor.com recently reported that Lopez had recently listed the 6,540-square-foot penthouse for $24,990,000. The website noted that Lopez has had the property on and off the market since 2017 when she first listed it for around $27 million.

She originally purchased the home for just over $20 million in 2014.

According to the listing for the home. the duplex penthouse takes up the top two floors of what was once known as the Whitman Mansion. The Manhattan building overlooks Madison Square Park.

The penthouse is all class throughout with four bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. Some of the bedrooms open up to one of the four terraces that offer unobstructed views of the nearby park.

Want to know what it's like to live like J.Lo? Among the perks included in the penthouse are:

Large dressing room

Bathroom that opens to the terrace

Private elevator and

Staff quarters

Dual wine refrigerator

Full-time doorman

This isn't a huge apartment building that you might expect to find in Manhattan. The six-story building was constructed in 1924 and contains a total of four units.

"Whitman Mansion is an architectural gem," the listing states.

Architectural Digest noted Lopez is been trying to lighten her collection of real estate in recent months. The website did point out that Lopez still purchased a massive $61 million Beverly Hills home along with husband Ben Affleck last summer.

