Jennifer Lopez’s New Album Might Be Her Last

Could Jennifer Lopez be stepping away from music? According to the singer, it's a possibility.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Lopez revealed she is unsure if she will ever make another album again after her upcoming record, This Is Me...Now.

"The truth is I don’t even know if I’ll ever make another album after this," Lopez said.

"Don’t tell Benny [Medina, her longtime manager] that that’s what I’m thinking — this might be my last album ever," she added.

Lopez explained her new album "took a lot out of me."

"I feel like it’s the end of a kind of an era for me and the beginning of a new one, so I would never say never, but right now I feel like I really put my heart and soul into this and I'm very excited and it definitely took a lot out of me," she revealed.

Lopez also teased what her fans can expect from her new project.

"It’s such the kind of quintessential ... Jennifer Lopez J.Lo project, and I really feel very fulfilled, so they really will be collectors' items at a certain point," she shared.

This Is Me...Now is Lopez's ninth studio album and serves as a sequel to her 2002 hit album, This Is Me...Then.

This Is Me...Then produced the singles "Jenny from the Block," "I'm Glad" and "All I Have," the latter of which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

This Is Me...Now is the first album Lopez has released since reuniting with and marrying Ben Affleck.

To accompany the new album, Lopez stars in a new Amazon Prime musical film called This Is Me...Now: A Love Story. It will be released on the streaming platform on Feb. 16 the same day the album is made available.