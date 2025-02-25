Bhad Bhabie Twerks on Travis Barker Look-Alike in Video Dissing Drummer’s Daughter Alabama

Travis Barker has been caught in the crossfires of his daughter Alabama Barker's rap feud with Bhad Bhabie.

Early Tuesday (Feb. 25), Bhad Bhabie, 21, real name Danielle Bregoli (yes, of "cash me ousside" viral fame), dropped a sudden and scathing diss track toward Alabama, 19, with whom she's been feuding with online for months.

The song, "Ms. Whitman," came accompanied by a music video featuring a look-alike of Alabama's Blink-182 drummer dad.

In the clip, Bhad Bhabie throws it back against the beanie-wearing, tatted-up fake Travis, drapes her body all over him from behind and dances in front of him while he blasts away on his drum set.

Travis doesn't just make an unauthorized cameo in the video by way of doppelgänger, though.

The musician also catches a stray via Bhad Bhabie's lyrics when she raps: "Your stepmom burnt out, why she took her sister's second-hand? (Wow!) / I know your route, you're reaching out, you need my name for clout (clout)."

Of course, Bhad Bhabie is referring to Travis' previous crush on his wife Kourtney Kardashian's younger sister Kim, whom he flirted with years ago and even wrote about in his 2015 memoir, Can I Say, calling her "f---ing hot."

As for Alabama, she gets roasted in the song, too, with Bhad Bhabie implying various illicit sexual activities, throwing around cheating allegations and even going so far as to call the teen "ugly" without makeup.

Watch Bhad Bhabie's "Ms. Whitman" Video:

The girls' feud began in December 2024 when Bhad Bhabie accused LeVaughn, the father of her baby, of cheating on her with Alabama.

The two sparred on social media before Bhad Bhabie took the first swipe in January 2025 with a song called "Overcooked," on which she accused Alabama of having various relationships with rappers including Tyga and Soulja Boy, which all parties denied.

Alabama hit back in February with a track of her own called "Cry Bhabie," on which she claimed LeVaughn tried to hook up with her but that she rejected his advances. She also accused Bhad Bhabie of being on "pills."

Alabama Barker is the daughter of Travis Barker and his ex Shanna Moakler.

Alabama made her official rap debut with "Vogue" in December 2024.